Aldi Christmas Advert: Kevin the Carrot returns with a seemingly impossible assignment

Shoppers will be delighted to hear that their favourite carrot, Kevin, is returning to screens on Monday 4th November as Aldi launches its 2024 Christmas campaign.

The advert opens in a festive snowy village on Christmas Eve, but it soon transpires something is going on as a black and white van screeches into view. A series of humbug characters appear to capture the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ before zooming off leaving the once glowing village in darkness.

Luckily, Santa has Kevin the Carrot on speed dial and wakes him to give him an incredible assignment — break into the Humbug Headquarters and outsmart Dr Humbug and her humbug minions to get the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ back.

Using cunning disguises and a case with a ‘false bottom’, Kevin and his wife Katie carefully avoid a series of dangerous situations and hilarious ‘booby traps’ to try and save the day.

It all culminates with the humbugs having learned ‘Christmas is better when goodwill is returned’.

Jemma Townsend, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, said: “Would it even be Christmas without Kevin the Carrot on our screens? We’re delighted to bring back everyone’s favourite carrot for a ninth year to help the nation get into the Christmas spirit.”

Kyrsten Halley, Marketing Director at Aldi UK, added: “While the ad is packed with the light-hearted entertainment our shoppers have come to know and love, the message behind the campaign is a more serious one — we want to make sure everyone can have the best Christmas possible. It’s why we have a big focus on quality this Christmas, while making sure our prices continue to be unbeatable.”