Aldi is bringing back its Peri-Peri Nando’s-inspired chicken range with new, delicious additions.

Britain’s cheapest supermarket, Aldi, has revealed it is bringing back its ultimate peri-peri chicken range by popular demand to rival high street restaurant, Nando’s.

Launching on 25th July nationwide, shoppers need to be quick to secure the selection which includes everything from lemon and herb or medium Thigh Fillets (£3.29, 360g) to scorching Chicken Breast Sizzlers (£3.69, 400g) in lemon and herb, medium and hot flavours as once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Shoppers are sure to get peri hot under the collar as Aldi has introduced new sides to its Roosters range including the NEW Garlic Bread Ciabatta (£1.99, 230g), Halloumi Fries (£2.49, 175g) and Macaroni Cheese (£1.49, 200g).

Aldi’s NEW Garlic Bread Ciabatta (£1.99, 230g) is a crisp and buttery stonebaked ciabatta slathered in an aromatic olive oil, garlic and parsley glaze to deliver a crunchy and delicious taste.

Need a new side piece? Aldi’s NEW Halloumi Fries (£2.49, 175g) are a worthy contender. Made with Greek shards of Halloumi cheese with a salty, crispy texture, the fries are topped off with a sweet chilli dip — perfect for accompanying any peri-peri main.

Or if that doesn’t tickle the taste buds, why not try Aldi’s outrageously cheesy and ultra-creamy NEW Roosters Macaroni Cheese (£1.49, 200g) which is set to be a showstopper. Baked with buttery macaroni and packed with a delectable cheese medley, this mac-nificent dish will have shoppers hungry for more. The launch comes after Nando’s recently added a mac and cheese to its menus.

In addition to new lines, Aldi’s delicious Roosters Half Chicken Lemon and Herb (£3.99, 900g) is returning featuring a succulent British chicken breast and leg marinated in a delightful blend of zesty lemon and spicy herb rub. Also available in medium heat for those seeking a little bit more of a kick.

Turning up the heat with an alternative to the popular Nando’s Butterfly Chicken are Aldi’s grill-iant hot Chicken Breast Sizzlers (£3.69, 400g) marinated to perfection with a sizzling Hot Peri-Peri sauce. Also available in lemon and herb and medium – perfect for those with more timid taste buds. What’s more, shoppers can save 52% compared to the Nando’s version.

And for those feeling brave, walk into the wing of fire with the Wing Roulette (£4.99, 1.1kg), a lucky dip of marinated mouth-watering chicken wings with spice levels that vary from mild to sizzling hot. Tear, share and put those taste buds to the ultimate test.

These chicken delights can be paired with a whole host of cheeky sides inspired by Nando’s classics such as: Spicy Rice (£1.99, 280g), Macho Peas (£1.99, 300g), Corn on the Cob (£1.99, 255g), Olives (£1.69, 120g) and Peri Peri Seasoned Fries (£1.49, 255g).

If that’s not saucy enough, try Aldi’s Vegan Peri Peri Mayo Dip (99p, 150g) blending peri-peri chilli spice and creamy mayonnaise, adding a vibrant and tangy kick to any spread. For shoppers feeling creative, slather a healthy serving of Peri Peri Houmous (99p, 150g) as a base to any pita or wrap.

Aldi’s new Roosters range is available in store and via Click & Collect from 25th July.