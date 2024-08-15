Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s official — America’s staple seasoning that the UK have long sought after is finally launching this side of the pond in Aldi following shoppers’ pleas on TikTok.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aldi’s Ready, Set…Cook! Bagel Seasoning will be on shelves for just £1.49 (60g) from 22nd August in three tasty flavours — Black Pepper, Clas sic and Hot & Spicy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasoning, loved in the USA for its versatility, can be used to spice up any dish including avocado on toast, fries, roast potatoes and even eggs. Currently only available in the UK via Amazon or select independent retailers, Aldi will be the first UK supermarket to stock the coveted cupboard staple.

Aldi set to launch viral bagel seasoning.

The tasty seasoning is arriving in stores as part of Aldi’s latest American range and will be accompanied by meaty must-haves including Cajun & Monterrey Jack Pork Sausages (£2.49, 400g) and New York Beef Deli Burgers (£3.99, 454g).

Shoppers can also get their hands on BBQ hero — Beef Brisket Burnt Ends (£3.99, 340g) — in stores from 29th August.

After a successful first launch in June, Aldi is also bringing back its limited-edition Specially Selected Cheeseburger Crisps (£1.15, 150g) and Specially Selected Buffalo Wing Crisps (£1.15, 150g) as well as NEW Hot Dog Mustard Snackrite Stackz (£1.45, 165g) and Cheeseburger Snackrite Stackz (£1.45, 165g)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s Ready, Set…Cook! Bagel Seasoning along with the full American range can be found in stores and online via Click & Collect from 22nd August. But shoppers wanting a taste of the States better be quick as with all Aldi Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone!