Aldi steps up search for new sites as Scarborough is named as ‘priority location’ for new store

Aldi currently has more than 990 stores but is committed to continuing towards its current target of 1,200 stores across the United Kingdom to reach more shoppers.

The supermarket giant is planning to invest more than £400 million in store development over the coming year as it targets new and refurbished stores across the country, including in the Midlands, North West, North East, Yorkshire and coastal towns.

That means it is on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Aldi has stepped up its search for new sites and has named Scarborough as a ‘priority location’ for a new store

Ideally, each location would be near a main road with good visibility and access, with priority locations listed below.

The company is offering a finder’s fee for agents who recommend a site, which is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher and there are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

The priority locations include:

1. Birmingham

2. Warwick

3. Wellingborough

4. Cathcart, Glasgow

5. Drylaw, Edinburgh

6. Bonnyrigg

7. Wilmslow

8. Wigan

9. Penwortham

10. Barry

11. Torquay

12. Saltash

13. Basildon

14. Rayleigh

15. St Albans

16. York

17. Harrogate

18. Scarborough

19. Sunderland

20. Chesterfield

21. Ossett

22. Formby

23. Upton

24. Liverpool

25. Chesterton

26. Tunbridge Wells

27. Worthing

28. Bath

29. Oxford

30. Dorchester