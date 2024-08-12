Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The sweetest of holidays, Afternoon Tea Week kicks off today (Monday the 12th of August) and Asda is setting shoppers up to celebrate in style.

With its range of chilled desserts and decadent cream cakes starting at just £1.75, an amazing offer on fresh fruit and expert guidance from Asda’s Senior Director of Food Trends and Innovation, Jonathan Moore, shoppers can create the ultimate Afternoon Tea.

For those looking to mark the occasion with a traditional cream tea, The Bakery at Asda’s Jam and Cream Scones (£2 for a two pack) are a perfect choice. Putting an end to the age-old dispute over which comes first, each scone is pre-filled with sweet strawberry jam and fresh British cream and finished with a dusting of icing sugar. Pair with a piping hot cup of tea and it’s a British classic for the ages.

Asda takes the cake this Afternoon Tea Week, with delicious deals from £1.19.

Asda’s Extra Special Fruit Tartlets (£3 for a pack of four) are the epitome of a summer afternoon tea. Each tart is baked in all-butter pastry and filled with Sicilian lemon cream and crème patisserie, topped with sweet strawberries and juicy blueberries. The Extra Special Tarte Au Citron (£4.75) is another deliciously zesty choice - baked in an all-butter pastry base with a layer of white chocolate, it’s filled with a zingy lemon custard made with free range eggs and British cream.

Macarons have been pipped as one of the top trends in afternoon tea for 2024 by Jonathan Moore and his Asda team, and Asda’s Extra Special Macarons add a touch of French sophistication to a British tradition. Inspired by the pâtisseries of Paris, delicately crisp almond meringues are piped with filling with four delectable flavours to choose from. Whether it’s raspberry, vanilla, chocolate or salted caramel, each deliciously moreish Macaron melts in the mouth. Currently just £1.75 for a pack of four (that’s less than 45p per Macaron), they’ll set you back much less than their French counterparts but look just as impressive on the table.

Also French inspired, are the Toffee Meringues from The Bakery by Asda (£2 for two). Dipped in chocolate flavoured coating and filled with a toffee cream, they’re a sweet treat deserving of a place on your tea stand.

Perhaps less traditional but no less delicious, Asda’s Extra Special Morello Cherry and White Chocolate Cheesecake (£5) makes an indulgent centrepiece. Made with British cream and finished with Belgian White Chocolate on a digestive biscuit base, the filling is bursting with Morello Cherries and topped with a cherry glaze. If you’re after fresher flavours, Asda’s Lemon Cheesecake (£4.50) are swirled with zesty lemon sauce on a golden biscuit base.

To guide shoppers in their celebrations, Asda’s Senior Director of Food Trends and Innovation, Jonathan Moore, shares tips on how to be on trend this year: “We’re seeing a huge resurgence in all things retro this year, in both sweet and savoury products. Mini scones with clotted cream and strawberry preserves are popular, as is the classic sandwich with cucumber, smoked salmon, egg and cress flavours - showing that traditional is still on trend.

“We’re also seeing French influence too, through macarons and choux buns. Where the food has remained traditional, this year the exploration is in the drinks and elaborate tea types like Assam, Earl Grey, Chai, Matcha are becoming more popular.”

Landing just in time for Afternoon Tea Week, Asda is offering a market-leading deal on fresh British strawberries for a limited time only. Shoppers can pick up a 400g punnet of Asda Strawberries for just £1.69 (down from £1.95) and save 50p on a 600g punnet (now £2 down from £2.50). Perfect for cutting through sweet cream and jam, a 227g punnet of fresh British strawberries is now just £1.19 (down from £1.49).

Asquith Gardens English Sparkling Wine, packed with intense biscuit and savoury notes as well as rich baked apple, citrus and honey flavours, won the trophy for Best Sparkling Wine at the International Wine Challenge this year. Currently £16 (down from £18), it’s the perfect bubbly accompaniment.

To sweeten the deal even further, Asda is also running a cream tea offer in its Cafés around the country, giving shoppers the chance to pick up a scone, cream, jam and hot drink for just £3. To find out more, visit www.asda.co.uk.