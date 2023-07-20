The Times has compiled a list of the top 18 places across the UK to visit for fish and chips.

With a number of awards under their belts after only opening recently, it is no surprise that Lighthouse Fisheries have featured on the list.

The Reviewer said: “Just down the road from the astonishing seabird spectacle at Bempton Cliffs is a restaurant for human gannets.

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough gain national recognition in a 'best fish and chip shops in the UK' list.

“Opened just two years ago by Gary Sharples, the family-run Lighthouse Fisheries won Best Newcomer at this year’s National Fish & Chip Awards.

“Another East Yorkshire entry, it could also have won a gong for sustainability (info boards show which farm the spuds come from and which boat the fish arrive on); for a patio garden open to diners; for its vegan appeal (try the saveloy); and for services to cold, hungry birdwatchers.