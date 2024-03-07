Award winning Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington named as top pub again by CAMRA members

Members of the Yorkshire Wolds Branch of CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) have judged Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington the winner in the Branch area for 2024.

Three B’s Micropub offers a range of four real ales, lager, twelve ciders plus gins, wines as well as a range of hot food including local butchers pies and homemade sausage rolls.

Owner Mark Bates commented “It really is a testament to what we do at the pub to be judged as the top pub in the Yorkshire Wolds area, we are dedicated to offering only top quality beers and ciders mainly from Brewers within Yorkshire.

"Our commitment to local products has been recognised as we are the only pub/bar in Bridlington to have accredited East Yorkshire Local Food Network status”

The pub had already won a number of awards including in 2023 being judged as the top cider pub in Yorkshire and then onto being judged as one of the top four pubs in the Country for its cider.

Yorkshire Wolds CAMRA has a total of 67 pubs serving real ale in its area and its members regularly monitor the pubs in the area and vote for which pub should be awarded its pub of the year winner.