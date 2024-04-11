Bake off star David Atherton is secret ingredient in new Yorkshire coast's tourism campaign

The series 10 winner has returned to his roots to team up with the organisation behind Yorkshire’s ultimate road trip Route YC and help make the Yorkshire Coast a real showstopper for short breaks and days trips this year.

From local seafood restaurants, bistros and cafes to gastro pubs and a family bakery, David is rising to the challenge of serving a big slice of authentic Yorkshire coast hospitality to the nation’s foodies and their pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a choice of six destinations along the Yorkshire coast, from Spurn Point to Whitby, the beaches of Hornsea and Bridlington and everything in between, including Scarborough, Filey and Withernsea.

Botham’s is a must-see family institution on the Yorkshire coast food and drink trail. Botham’s bakery and tearoom in Skinner Street in Whitby offers a true taste of Yorkshire, including Whitby lemon buns and Whitby gingerbread.

Wolds Restaurant at Orchard Lodge in Flixton is led by multi-award winning chef Michael Burgoyne, who has worked in some of the top restaurants and hotels in the UK. It’s the only two AA Rosette restaurant in the Scarborough area. Wolds showcases locally-grown, sustainable and seasonal food.

A personal favourite for David is Marie Antoinette’s in Church Street in Whitby, which he believes serve the best scones on the Yorkshire coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Farrier at Cayton is a modern luxury restaurant with rooms where dogs are also welcomed as part of the family throughout the day. The team of chefs create ever-changing seasonal menus that showcase the best produce sourced from local farmers and suppliers.

Originally from Ruswarp near Whitby, David is passionate about local and seasonal food and drink from his home turf. He’s also the owner of a three-year-old rescue dog called Kai, who is joining him to try out the region’s best dog-friendly venues and experiences.

David said: “I love my hometown of Whitby and take every opportunity to visit my family.

“Route YC is a true celebration of the best the Yorkshire coastline has to offer and has given me the chance to explore a new range of places to eat and drink that I hadn’t tried before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are so many great places to explore along the Yorkshire coast, but I was surprised how many serve amazing local food and drink and are dog-friendly.

“However you like to travel, whether it’s walking, cycling or outdoor swimming, you’ll find loads of places to re-energise for the next leg of your trip. I can’t wait to get back and explore another Route YC adventure.”

David and the team at Route YC are encouraging visitors to create their own culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside this year, as well as spending more time getting off the beaten track to discover what the region has to offer.

Perfect for pooches, the Bike and Boot in Scarborough is a modern seafront hotel with 65 quirky rooms, a hybrid bar-restaurant-cafe and on-site facilities for dogs, walkers, bikers and surfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dogs and their owners are made to feel very welcome with dog treats and the free use of the groom room to wash sandy paws.

The Little Angel in Whitby brews its own ales with quirky names and the waste from the brew process is turned into dog treats. Purple Pup in Eastborough also sells natural dog treats and gifts.

Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Route YC, said: “We’re so excited to be teaming up with GBBO winner David Atherton as part of our new campaign for 2024.

“He’s the star ingredient to help us make the Yorkshire coast a real showstopper for the nation’s foodies and their four-legged friends this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you’re looking for a short break or a day trip to Route YC, you can now create your own culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the Yorkshire coast and countryside with top tips from David and Kai.

“We’ve created a mouth-watering menu of foodie hotspots to choose from that we know will get your dog’s tail wagging too.”

Route YC is already working with more than 250 tourism leisure and hospitality business members, local community groups and industry partners across the region to bring visitors to the area and boost the local economy.

For more information on Route YC and to plan your culinary and dog-friendly adventure around the Yorkshire coast in 2024 go to www.routeyc.co.uk