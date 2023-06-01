The bi-annual festival in Malton celebrates Yorkshire’s finest produce, cooking and local businesses with artisan stalls, street food, celebrity chef demonstrations, talks, tastings, festival bars and live music. This year, Gilly Robinson, David Atherton, Benoit Blin and Lee Rushforth all attended the event, which took place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28, 2023.

The town centre of Malton is nestled to the north of the River Derwent which flows through the North York Moors and is made up of small traditional independent shops and high street brands. It has become a popular place for coffee bars and cafes, which are open all day, and has been voted one of the best places to live in Britain by The Sunday Times in 2017 and 2018.

Malton was also named the dog-friendliest town in the country at the annual Dog Friendly Awards in 2018 and 2019, as well as one of the most dog-friendly staycation spots in the UK and best in Yorkshire. Locals have described the town’s culinary offerings as diverse, with lots of different places to eat.

Best places to eat in Malton - Yorkshire’s Food Capital

Chapter Two

Malton Festival visitor, Trina, said: “My favourite place to eat is Chapter Two because they’re very welcoming, the food is delicious, it’s just a really nice place to go and the atmosphere is nice.”

It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 246 reviews.

Address: 5 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LP.

Pizza on the Square

Another visitor, Olivia, said: “The Pizza on the Square in the marketplace, that’s quite nice. Their pizzas, I always go for the pepperoni pizza, are really nice there. [The atmosphere is] really good, they do a pub quiz on a Tuesday and then they have live music on a Friday and a Saturday which is always brilliant.”

It has a rating of 3.7 stars on Google with 28 reviews.

Address: Old Town Hall, Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LW.

Florios

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 591 reviews.

Address: 11 Yorkersgate, Malton, YO17 7AA.

Lutt and Turner

Liz, from Kemps Books, said: “That’s a tricky question for a local, but I would say if I’m looking for coffee and breakfast, I would always go to Lutt and Turner - and they serve Roost coffee which is the best coffee.”

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 309 reviews.

Address: 12-14 Market Street, Malton, YO17 7LY.

FortySix

Liz added: “In the evenings and lunch time we’ve got a new restaurant called No. 46 which is just fantastic.”

It has a rating of 4.7 stars on Google with 13 reviews.

Address: 46 Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LW.

La Trattoria

Mark Brayshaw, head of Visit Malton, said: “One of my favourite stops is La Trattoria, it’s Italian - I love Italian.”

It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 343 reviews.

Address: 51 Wheelgate, Malton, YO17 7HT.

New Derwent Bistro

Mark added: “In the marketplace we’ve got three brand new places: Pizza on the Square, New Derwent and FortySix and all three of them are absolutely superb. If you haven’t tried them yet, because they’re pretty new, then they’re certainly worth coming back for.”

It has a rating of five stars on Google with 13 reviews.