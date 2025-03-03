'Best thing I ever did' - why businessman left high-flying job to start indie food destination in Seamer, Scarborough

Adrian Wilson left a successful career managing multi-million-pound budgets to follow his dream and open new indie destination, Wilson’s Food Hall, in Seamer.

“Leaving my high-flying corporate career after 26 years to follow my dream and start a business from scratch in rural North Yorkshire was pretty huge,” he said.

“I’d been a director of four large companies in the food manufacturing sector, and responsible for thousands of staff and multi-million-pound budgets – but it was a lonely place.

"I even once collapsed at work with exhaustion, and still didn’t listen to the signs.

Adrian Wilson.

“I was away from home a lot and I lost sight of what was important.

"Then unfortunately my marriage failed.

"This gave me the kick I needed to get out of that world and put my children first.

"I left my job. And then I thought, ‘what am I going to do now?’”

Wilson's Food Hall, Seamer.

Wanting to spend more time with his two young sons, it was Louise, Adrian’s wife, who told him to follow his dream – and when he spotted that the garage on Main Street in Seamer was vacant, it presented the perfect opportunity.

Adrian invested his savings in totally refitting the building, and in November 2024, Wilson’s Food Hall opened its doors for the first time.

“I wanted it to feel less like a café, and more like somewhere you’d want to spend time and socialise,” said Adrian.

“And we’ve achieved that.

"Customers can enjoy a relaxing coffee, breakfast, brunch or lunch.

"They can pull up a bar stool and work or have meetings.

"Or they can bring in their kids for an ice cream and milkshake.

"I’m really proud of what we’ve created.”

He said the store sources a range of artisanal products and locally-crafted goods for our shop that people won’t find in supermarkets.

Chef Luke Stephenson is the latest addition to the team.

Originally from Scarborough, Luke has used his experience of rosette-standard dining and a knowledge of Saudi Arabian flavours from working on a luxury yacht to transform Wilson’s menu.

The day starts at 7.30am with breakfast sandwiches.

Brunch and lunch are served all morning and until 3pm, with daily changing home-made frittatas, regular dishes like creamy mushrooms with wilted spinach and rosemary on a toasted bloomer, and a choice of smoothies.

Lunch and evening bites include everything from home-made soups and vegan chilli to charcuterie sharing boards.

Added to this are afternoon teas, children’s meals and deli nibbles.

Wilson also hosts an eclectic mix of evening events, including pottery classes, immersive murder mystery ‘whodunnits’, live music nights, a Taittinger Champagne UK tasting and a Proper Yorkshire Beer night with pie and peas.

It aims to tap into the holiday market by offering home-made meals for visitors to take away and enjoy while staying at nearby campsites.

Meanwhile, Adrian has future plans to expand the business by launching a second Wilson’s.

Adrian adds: “Getting out of the rat race and back to a slightly slower way of life didn’t take me as long as I thought it would.

"I’ve seen my sons compete at their school sports days and attended parents’ evenings.

"I’m running my own successful business doing something I love, and getting to look after and play with my children.

"That’s what’s important.”