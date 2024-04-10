Bridlington Micropub celebrates prestigious double awards from CAMRA
The pub has been judged as the winning Branch Pub of the Year as well as the Branch Cider Pub of the Year.
The Wolds CAMRA branch recently attended the Three B’s, located on Marshall Avenue, to present the owners with the double award.
In a packed pub of members, regular customers and visitors, the branch secretary, Jonquil Beynon presented the pub owners Mark and Cheryl Bates with the two awards certificates.
Three B’s Micropub was up against 67 other real ale pubs in the Yorkshire Wolds area.
Mr Bates said: “It is a pleasure that we have been acknowledged with the awards, and that all the long hours running the business were worth it- we have been paid off with such great recognition”.
The Micropub based in the centre of Bridlington opened four years ago and sells four real ales, 11 ciders, plus wines, gins and lager. It also sells homemade sausage rolls and local butchers’ pie and peas.
It has won a number of previous awards and last year was made one of the top four pubs in the country for its Cider range.
The pub now enters the Yorkshire regional competitions where it will be up against 16 other branch winners for the whole of Yorkshire competitions.