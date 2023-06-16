Three B’s Micropub in the centre of Bridlington sells more than 10 different ciders and perrys from cider producers from all around the country but always stocks products from Yorkshire such as Tree Top Press and Udders.

Despite opening during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, the pub is becoming renowned for its high-quality range of real ales as well as ciders.

A delighted Three B’s owner Mark Bates said: “We always have over 10 ciders permanently available with around half coming from suppliers from within Yorkshire, as well as more traditional cider producing areas, so we are over the moon to have been recognised with this major award from CAMRA.

"Homemade parkin and sausage rolls are also available alongside local butchers’ pies which often get as many positive comments as the beer and ciders on offer, with customers disappointed if these run out due to high demand.”

CAMRA Yorkshire Cider co-ordinator Christine Jane said “We have judged Three B’s Micropub as being Yorkshire CAMRA cider pub of the year with particular note of the customer service, inclusiveness and knowledge of the product offered at the venue.”