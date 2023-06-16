News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Bridlington micropub wins CAMRA cider pub of the year for their 'customer service, inclusiveness and knowledge'

A Bridlington pub has been voted as the Yorkshire Pub of the Year for its cider range by members of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).
By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:36 BST

Three B’s Micropub in the centre of Bridlington sells more than 10 different ciders and perrys from cider producers from all around the country but always stocks products from Yorkshire such as Tree Top Press and Udders.

Despite opening during the first Covid lockdown in 2020, the pub is becoming renowned for its high-quality range of real ales as well as ciders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A delighted Three B’s owner Mark Bates said: “We always have over 10 ciders permanently available with around half coming from suppliers from within Yorkshire, as well as more traditional cider producing areas, so we are over the moon to have been recognised with this major award from CAMRA.

Three B’s Micropub owner Mark Bates with his latest certificates.Three B’s Micropub owner Mark Bates with his latest certificates.
Three B’s Micropub owner Mark Bates with his latest certificates.
Most Popular

"Homemade parkin and sausage rolls are also available alongside local butchers’ pies which often get as many positive comments as the beer and ciders on offer, with customers disappointed if these run out due to high demand.”

CAMRA Yorkshire Cider co-ordinator Christine Jane said “We have judged Three B’s Micropub as being Yorkshire CAMRA cider pub of the year with particular note of the customer service, inclusiveness and knowledge of the product offered at the venue.”

Send your business success stories to [email protected] to see them featured in the Bridlington Free Press.

Read More
The 17 best places to get a beer in and around Bridlington as chosen by you
Related topics:CAMRAYorkshire