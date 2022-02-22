Bridlington Paranormal Investigators set to host ghost hunting evening at the Black Lion

The Bridlington Paranormal Investigators group will be hosting an evening at the Black Lion pub.

The paranormal evening will be held on Thursday, April 14 between 9pm and 1am (possibly later depending on activity).

During the evening people will have full use of modern ghost hunting equipment and of psychic mediums.

There will be a buffet provided by the pub during a break in action and a raffle.

The Black Lion pub was transformed into the Royal Oak for the Dad’s Army film. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

The beautifully renovated pub and music hall, which was utilised as the ‘Royal Oak’ during the new Dad’s Army film attracting nationwide interest, showed signs of ‘paranormal activity’ during a recent investigation by the team.

The Black Lion was used in the 1800s as a corn exchange house during the height of the trade and had lots of stables.

Paul Atkinson, at Bridlington Paranormal Investigators, said: “We have conducted a team investigation there and the paranormal activity was amazing.

“The new music hall, which is decorated in early 1900s décor, has old church pews in which seem to have spirits attached to them. There is also activity in the cellar which has original fittings.

“My wife has done quite a bit of research on the Black Lion and discovered some interesting facts about it which we did not know beforehand.

“It used to be a corn exchange and then it was built into the Black Lion which became a hotel.

“We also found out information about a Jack The Ripper suspect who supposedly died in there after being injured at sea. There were a number of newspaper reports covering this incident.

“The research is really interesting and we can’t wait to share it.”

Go to tinyurl.com/4vfw78r8 to buy tickets for the event, priced £15 (tickets can also be purchased at the bar).