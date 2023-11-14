News you can trust since 1882
Bridlington pub is 'delighted' to feature in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023

A Bridlington pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in this year’s Loo of the Year Awards.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:03 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
The Prior John Wetherspoons pub in Bridlington has been awarded a platinum plus award for its toilet. Photo: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.
The Prior John Wetherspoons pub in Bridlington has been awarded a platinum plus award for its toilet. Photo: Paul Atkinson PA Press & PR.

The Prior John in Promenade has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors after hitting the ideal standard in each category.

Toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

Prior John manager Sandra said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Prior John are both clean and well maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum plus award.”

