Bridlington pub named as CAMRA's ‘Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2024’ and is shortlisted for national competition

Bridlington's Three B's Mircropub has jointly won CAMRA's ‘Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2024’ award, alongside Skipton's Beer Engine. Photo courtesy of Mark Bates.

The Three B’s Micropub in Bridlington has been named as one of the joint-winners in the CAMRA ‘Yorkshire Pub of the Year 2024’ competition.

The Three B’s Micropub is situated at 2 Marshall Street, BRIDLINGTON, YO15 2DS, and is run by Mark and Cheryl Bates.

The pub is described in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2024 as: “Opened in 2020 this micropub, run by dedicated CAMRA members, is set over two floors and bills itself as Bridlington’s real ale destination.

“The four real ales are generally sourced from small Yorkshire microbreweries, and will usually feature a dark beer backed by at least one beer of high gravity.

“Regional Cider Pub of the Year 2023 with a range of 10 or more ciders, some sourced from Yorkshire. Homemade sausage rolls as well as pie & peas are available.”

The other joint-winner is The Beer Engine is situated at 1 Albert Street, SKIPTON, BD23 1JD.

Kevin Keaveny, CAMRA’s Yorkshire Regional Director, said “The result of this year’s competition shows that micropubs continue to be popular with CAMRA members and discerning drinkers. We are recognising the efforts made by enthusiastic and hard-working management, and their staff.”

The licensees of the two pubs will be presented with framed certificates on dates to be arranged in September.

The seventeen entries for this year’s prestigious title were visited by individual members of a judging panel over a four month period. Each nomination was scored against strict criteria that included an emphasis on the Quality and Choice of Real Ale, Style/Decor, and Service and Value.

Although there have been two pubs named as winners, only one pub can progress to the next round. CAMRA have decided that the Three B's will be shortlisted with the final 16 establishments in contention for the country-wide pub of the year award because it had more second vote scores from the judges.

Mark and Cheryl Bates, owners of Three B's Micropub, stated "We are delighted to win yet another award which makes the pub one of the top 16 pubs in the country. The many hours we spend running the pub becomes all worth it when such a high accolade is bestowed on our little business. We would thank CAMRA and all those involved in judging all 17 pubs in Yorkshire"