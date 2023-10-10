Bridlington pub shortlisted as a CAMRA finalist for Cider Pub of the Year 2023
This means it is one of the top four of pubs serving cider in the country.
The Bridlington pub’s owners Mark and Cheryl Bates have won a number of awards this year.
Mr Bates said “We are very proud to have learnt we are in the top four for the National Competition, this really is a momentous occasion. We get some great customer feedback both through personal interaction and from online reviews.
“We are are so pleased we have been recognised by CAMRA with this award.”
Christine Jane, Yorkshire Regional Cider Co-ordinator, said: “The Three B's shows what can be achieved with cider, a drink that many are unaware has been part of the country's history for many, many years.
"To achieve the accolade of being one of the top four venues in the UK for cider clearly demonstrates Mark's passion, belief in his business and his products without overthinking what makes a great venue."