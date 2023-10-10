Bridlington pub shortlisted as a CAMRA finalist for Cider Pub of the Year 2023

The Three B's Micropub has been shortlisted as CAMRA finalist for Cider Pub of the Year 2023, meaning it is one of the top four of pubs serving cider in the country.

This means it is one of the top four of pubs serving cider in the country.

The Bridlington pub’s owners Mark and Cheryl Bates have won a number of awards this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bates said “We are very proud to have learnt we are in the top four for the National Competition, this really is a momentous occasion. We get some great customer feedback both through personal interaction and from online reviews.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are are so pleased we have been recognised by CAMRA with this award.”

Christine Jane, Yorkshire Regional Cider Co-ordinator, said: “The Three B's shows what can be achieved with cider, a drink that many are unaware has been part of the country's history for many, many years.