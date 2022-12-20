Sandra Cook, the pub manager, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”

The Priory John pub in Bridlington celebrates five star hygiene rating.

The pub inspection was part of the councils’ “Scores on the Doors” programme, whose purpose is to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, take-aways and clubs across the area.

Inspectors judge how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each organisation must meet their standards in hygiene, structure and confidence in management.

Advertisement Hide Ad