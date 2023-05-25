British Sandwich Week is here and to celebrate the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers where sells the best sandwiches in Bridlington

Here is a selection of 15 of the best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington according to our readers.

From a tearoom in an antiques centre to family run artisanal bakeries, Bridlington has a lot of fantastic places to get a light bite. British Sandwich Week is the perfect time to try one of these Bridlington based eateries.

1 . Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you Milner's Homemade Bakery is located on Quay Road in Bridlington. It is a family established homemade bakery that offers fresh sandwiches, bread, pastries and more. Photo: Claudia Bowes

2 . Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you Buddha Bar is located on Quay road in Bridlington. It has a variety of toasted sandwiches, wraps, paninis and fresh cut sandwiches for customers to indulge in. Photo: Claudia Bowes

3 . Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you Higginson's Artisan Bakery is located on Chapel Street, Bridlington. Situated on Bridlington's bustling high street, Higginson's offers a selection of freshly made sandwiches, breads and pastries. Photo: Claudia Bowes

4 . Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you Sereni-Tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington. The cafe offers a traditional selection of afternoon tea items and light bites. Photo: Claudia Bowes