Have a look and see if your favourite is listed!

BRITISH SANDWICH WEEK: The 15 best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington as chosen by you

British Sandwich Week is here and to celebrate the Bridlington Free Press asked its readers where sells the best sandwiches in Bridlington
By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th May 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 12:11 BST

Here is a selection of 15 of the best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington according to our readers.

From a tearoom in an antiques centre to family run artisanal bakeries, Bridlington has a lot of fantastic places to get a light bite. British Sandwich Week is the perfect time to try one of these Bridlington based eateries.

Email [email protected] to get your favourite sandwich spot to the list.

Milner's Homemade Bakery is located on Quay Road in Bridlington. It is a family established homemade bakery that offers fresh sandwiches, bread, pastries and more.

1. Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you

Milner's Homemade Bakery is located on Quay Road in Bridlington. It is a family established homemade bakery that offers fresh sandwiches, bread, pastries and more. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Buddha Bar is located on Quay road in Bridlington. It has a variety of toasted sandwiches, wraps, paninis and fresh cut sandwiches for customers to indulge in.

2. Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you

Buddha Bar is located on Quay road in Bridlington. It has a variety of toasted sandwiches, wraps, paninis and fresh cut sandwiches for customers to indulge in. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Higginson's Artisan Bakery is located on Chapel Street, Bridlington. Situated on Bridlington's bustling high street, Higginson's offers a selection of freshly made sandwiches, breads and pastries.

3. Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you

Higginson's Artisan Bakery is located on Chapel Street, Bridlington. Situated on Bridlington's bustling high street, Higginson's offers a selection of freshly made sandwiches, breads and pastries. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Sereni-Tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington. The cafe offers a traditional selection of afternoon tea items and light bites.

4. Best places to get a sandwich in Bridlington chosen by you

Sereni-Tea is located on Prospect Street, Bridlington. The cafe offers a traditional selection of afternoon tea items and light bites. Photo: Claudia Bowes

