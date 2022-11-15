Do you fancy Marmite Truffle flavour for Christmas?

Even if the Marmite lover in your life has their favourite breakfast spread safely stored in their cupboards, why not make this Christmas a little more mar-mighty by gifting a bespoke jar or the luxury new Truffle flavour:

Personalised Marmite jar – £9.99 (Marmite’s website)

Marmite Truffle – £4.50 (Sainsbury’s instore and online)

How about a personalised jar of Marmite for the festive season?

Theere are many food gifts that you could offer as a present this year for that foodie in your life that likes something just a little bit different from the norm.

And for those looking to stock up on their staple cupboard favourites, there’s no denying that a festive feast isn’t complete without these much-loved condiment classics!

Colman’s English Mustard – 85p (retailers nationwide)

Colman’s Mint Sauce – £1.20 (retailers nationwide)

Much-loved condiment for the festive season - Colman's Mint Sauce

Hellmann’s Real Mayo – £3 (retailers nationwide).