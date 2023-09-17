Create irresistible bakes with the New Ta-Da! Fruit Fillings range

Wild Berry Fruit

The line-up features Strawberry, Dark Cherry and Wild Blueberry fillings which are packed with whole fruit pieces, whilst the Lemon Creamy filling has a real zesty burst and a deliciously smooth texture.

From giving a fruity twist to Chelsea Buns, to an easy topping for cheesecake, or as a filling for classic Victoria Sponge, the new fillings are all super versatile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sure to become a store-cupboard staple for every type of baker, the range contains no artificial flavours, is suitable for vegans and is ready to use straight from the pouch.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The baking musts are just £2.80.

They are also freeze-thaw stable, so you can bake your favourite creations with the fruit filling, then freeze to enjoy later!