Deliveroo creates seagull deterrent teams to patrol Scarborough beach to stop birds stealing food

Deliveroo has launched a 'Chipwatch' service where teams will patrol Scarborough South Bay beach to enable diners to enjoy their meal in peace, without the risk of seagulls stealing food.

A total of 53 per cent of Brits have had their food stolen by seagulls, and 44 per cent of Brits have been concerned in the past about al-fresco dining due to the fear of seagulls swooping in.

The mobile 'Chipwatch' crews will be equipped with seagull deterrent tools, including reflective umbrellas, propellers and decoy hawks - all of which are free.

The 'Chipwatch' teams aim to protect beachgoers from seagulls.

The teams will be dressed in eye-catching '90s-style outfits in a nod to cult classic lifeguard show Baywatch.

Deliveroo has also teamed up with the University of Exeter's bird expert and ornithologist, Dr Madeleine Goumas, to design a soundtrack to deter the birds called 'Bye Gull Bye'.

Ms Goumas said: "This is a great initiative to help the public enjoy their Summer holidays without the threat of unwanted birds, all whilst not being harmful to them.

"Research supports the use of gull alarm calls for deterring gulls. This is the sound gulls make when they spot a predator, and it tells other gulls to keep away. We hope this track will allow people to eat their food in peace."

Dressed in Baywatch-style outfits, teams will use various tools to protect diners.

Beachgoers who want to enjoy their food at the seaside without the threat of a seagull attack need to head to one of the beach's designated 'Chipwatch' zones, which will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.