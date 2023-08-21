Details of

The countdown is on for another ultimate feast as Visit Malton’s Malton Food Lovers Festival returns for the second time this year across the bank holiday weekend

Shining a light on Yorkshire’s Food Capital, the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival promises a weekend of foodie fun for the whole family as the town of Malton congregates together to celebrate the finest Yorkshire produce and culinary talent.

This summer’s event follows on from the Spring Malton Food Lovers Festivaland has another jam-packed schedule in store for hungry visitors and runs from Saturday August 26 to Sunday August 27.

With a star-studded lineup of chefs taking to the main stage for delicious demos and ‘sofa chats’, as well as more than 100 food stalls and street food vendors, plus live music, traditional fairground rides and family entertainment – the event offers something for everyone,

Taking to the Main Stage on the Saturday, Great British Bake Off star Freya Cox, the first vegan chef to star on the Channel 4 show, will be wowing visitors with her plant-based creations on stage as well as signing copies of her debut cookbook Simply Vegan Baking outside Kemps General Book Store from noon.

Also joining Freya is acclaimed chef and author Torie True. As well as signing copies of her book Chilli & Mint: Indian Home Cooking from a British Kitchen, Torie will be sharing her tips on cooking with Indian spices on stage each day of the festival.

Torie will be hosting an exclusive summer supper club at Malton’s cookery school The Cook’s Place on the eve of the festival.

New to the festival is MasterChef quarter finalist Owen Diaram, who will be hoping to make as much of an impression as he did on TV, while performing live on the main stage on the Sunday.

Chef Josh Overington from the Hovingham-based restaurant Myìse will also be cooking up a storm on the Sunday.

Also new this year is a trio of celebrated chefs from The Grand in York.

Appearing on stage on Saturday to demonstrate some of the delicious five star dishes available at rhe Grand Hotel, will be Michelin-starred executive chef Kevin Bonello, head chef Ahmed Abdalla and head pâtissier Devin Jones.

Speaking on the return of the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival, head of Visit Malton Mark Brayshaw said: “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to Malton for the second time this year with the Summer Malton Food Lovers Festival.

“After welcoming more than 40,000 hungry visitors at the spring festival in May, we’re gearing up for another spectacular weekend with an array of exciting culinary talent, old and new, as well as lots of delicious food and drink and a town centre location that is brimming with unique independent businesses.

" It's not one to be missed.

The Malton Food Lovers Festival is free to attend and the fun begins at 9am on Saturday and 10am on Sunday.

There are designated festival park and ride services which will be available at each entrance to Malton from the A64, with a regular shuttle bus service direct to the event entrance.