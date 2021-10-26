Eat Me Cafe owners Stephen Dinardo and Martyn Hyde at their premises at the SJT

Sitwell by Eat Me will be based in Woodend, where the family, which included novelists and poets Edith, Osbert and Sacheverell, used to spend their summers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It will be partly based in the room that was the family’s dining room, and will also serve the Museums Trust’s other two venues, Scarborough Art Gallery and the Rotunda Museum.

Eat Me Café is run by Martyn Hyde and Stephen Dinardo; the pair already run Eat Me @ The SJT in Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre. They moved there when their earlier premises, on the town’s Hanover Road, became unviable during the pandemic.

The new café will serve a selection of hot and soft drinks, savouries including soup and sausage rolls, and sweet treats, including a daily cinnamon roll and coffee special.

Woodend Creative Centre, where the new Eat Me Cafe will be.

Martyn Hyde says: “We’ve tried to support the cultural life of Scarborough since we moved here 10 years ago and opened our very first café on Hanover Road. Our residency at the SJT has proved hugely successful, so moving into Woodend, with its remarkable history, felt like the next logical step.”

Andrew Clay, Chief Executive of Scarborough Museums Trust, says: “We’re delighted to welcome Eat Me Café to join our family at Woodend. This will be a brilliant place to meet, both for our tenants at Woodend, and for visitors to the Art Gallery, which is right next door, and the Rotunda, which is less than ten minutes’ walk away.”