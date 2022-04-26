Enjoy alfresco dining at some of Yorkshire's lovely restaurants

Eating Out: Great choice of fabulous restaurants with outdoor and alfresco dining sites

Enjoy some of the great spring weather with an alfresco dining experience

By Sally Todd
Tuesday, 26th April 2022, 3:44 pm

With the wonderful spring weather and summer fast approaching, we take a look at a great choice of restaurants in Yorkshire with the option of alfresco dining.

1. Fat Badger Harrogate

In the middle of the Montpellier Quarter, it serves local cask ales, exciting cocktails, fine wines and award-winning British food. thefatbadgerharrogate.com

Photo Sales

2. Grantley Hall Ripon

Norton Bar and Courtyard serves classic cocktails, spirits and dishes created using fresh and authentic Yorkshire ingredients. grantleyhall.co.uk

Photo Sales

3. Qubana Wakefield

Cuban and Spanish tapas restaurant and bar. It is a former bank. Hanging lights decorate the terrace and heaters will be lit. qubana.co.uk

Photo Sales

4. Shibden Mill Inn Halifax

Surrounded by the idyllic Shibden Valley. It serves a selection of Cask Marque-accredited ales and has a warm and friendly atmosphere. shibdenmillinn.com

Photo Sales
Yorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3