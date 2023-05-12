News you can trust since 1882
Eurovision: Funkin Cocktails will be celebrating by offering their delicious new Lime Margarita Nitro Cocktails to fans for FREE

Party season is here and come the final on Saturday May 13th, the nation will be on the edge of their seats waiting to hear the famous words: ‘United Kingdom– Douze Points!’.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th May 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:02 BST

FUNKIN COCKTAILS will give away thousands of Lime Margarita nitro cocktails for FREE from its website, at noon on Saturday 13th while stocks last.

FUNKIN COCKTAILS brand new Nitro Lime Margarita is a delicious mix of Mexican lime juice, quality agave spirit and a hint of sea salt, blended to create a zesty and tangy Margarita cocktail to get you in the fiesta spirit.

Packed with delicious quality ingredients, it’s a tipple that’s sure to get you in the party spirit and ready to toast with friends. So, sit back and cheer on the UK in the most entertaining competition in the calendar with your fingers crossed for ‘douze points’ … because whenever you’re feeling fine… IT'S FUNKIN TIME!

Free cocktails up for grabsFree cocktails up for grabs
Ben Anderson, Marketing Director at FUNKIN Cocktails: “It’s party season and what an iconic event for Brits to celebrate as we host on home soil for the first time since 1998. We wanted to give people the opportunity to celebrate such a thrilling moment with the nation’s favourite drink, so bring on the finals and here’s hoping for 12 points for the UK!”

To be in with a chance to grab one of the 12-packs, fans just need to visit the Douze Points page on the FUNKIN COCKTAILS’ website, register their details to confirm they’ll be tuning into the live final, and keep their fingers crossed for some 12 point scores!

FUNKIN NITRO COCKTAILS Lime Margarita, 5% ABV, 200ml, RRP: £2.25, available at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and ASDA, or 12 packs available from FUNKIN COCKTAILS’ website: https://funkincocktails.co.uk/.

