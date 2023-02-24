Lighthouse Fisheries, which is based on High Street in Flamborough, will be looking to batter the competition and land the Best Newcomer Award at a sparkling ceremony.

Comedian and TV presenter Jason Manford will be announcing the winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards during a ceremony in London on Tuesday, February 28.

The prestigious awards, organised by the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), strive to find the very best in the business when it comes to British fish and chips.

Lighthouse Fisheries, Flamborough, have been nominated in the coveted National Fish and Chip Awards as The Best Newcomer.

The winners are decided by an anonymous panel of experts to celebrate the best takeaways, restaurants and suppliers, who set the standard for the industry and represent the huge community impact of fish and chips.

Andrew Crook, President at the NFFF, said “As the awards draw closer, we’re all looking forward to the awards ceremony and celebrating every finalist for their hard work this past year.

"The industry as a whole has experienced some difficulties, so being able to reward those who have overcome these challenges is a privilege.

"We’re all very excited to work with Jason Manford, he’s a great fit as a well known national treasure - much like British fish and chips!”

For further information on the National Fish and Chip Awards 2023 visit www.thefishandchipawards.com.

