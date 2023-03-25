News you can trust since 1882
Fish and chip shop near Bridlington win second national award this month

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough have won their second award of the month by being recognised as one of the top 50 fish and chip shops in the country by a leading trade magazine.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 25th Mar 2023, 08:15 GMT- 1 min read

Fry Magazine, the leading trade publication for the fish and chip sector, has announced their top 50 fish and chip shops across the UK.

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, which was awarded ‘Best Newcomer’ at the National Federation of Fish Friers awards earlier this month, can now add this top 50 mention to their fantastic achievements.

Shops can achieve 100 percent if they score top marks in mystery visit by the judges, but had to achieve at least 95 per cent or over for takeaways to win an award.

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough are having a celebratory month this March after winning two prestigious awards.
The top 50 have been named by the magazine, in no particular order.

All takeaways that entered received mystery dining reports, winner’s poster and plaque to display in their shops.

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

"It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

“Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is.

“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

Visit https://tinyurl.com/yxhd868wto see the rest of the top 50 fish and chip shops and https://tinyurl.com/yc33673v to find out more on Lighthouse Fisheries.

