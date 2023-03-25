Fry Magazine, the leading trade publication for the fish and chip sector, has announced their top 50 fish and chip shops across the UK.

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, which was awarded ‘Best Newcomer’ at the National Federation of Fish Friers awards earlier this month, can now add this top 50 mention to their fantastic achievements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shops can achieve 100 percent if they score top marks in mystery visit by the judges, but had to achieve at least 95 per cent or over for takeaways to win an award.

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough are having a celebratory month this March after winning two prestigious awards.

The top 50 have been named by the magazine, in no particular order.

All takeaways that entered received mystery dining reports, winner’s poster and plaque to display in their shops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Head, competition organiser, said: “Once again we’ve had another year where it’s simply got harder to operate a fish and chip business, with rising energy, labour and ingredient costs taking a heavy toll.

"It’s not easy but operators are working harder and smarter, staying ahead of changing tastes and behaviours and adapting accordingly.

“Although the profits might not be in fish and chips like they have in years gone by, the passion certainly is.

“Our awards are a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment these operators put into running successful businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad