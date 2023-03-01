The popular fish and chip shop won the Best Newcomer Award, an award that highlights the most outstanding business that started no earlier than January 2021.

As part of the award, some of the Flamborough team will be visiting Norway to view the world-class fishing fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Flamborough Fisheries posted to their Facebook: “We did it! To our staff, customers, suppliers and family, thank you all for helping us make this happen. We are brimming with pride to bring this award back to our little shop on the east coast of Yorkshire.”

Jayne and Gary Sharples, management at Lighthouse Fisheries, accepting their well-earned Best Newcomers award at a London presentation evening.

Lighthouse Fisheries opened in June, 2021, which was a time full of trepidation for all business owners due to the pandemic; let alone a new business.

Since then the chippy has become a national success with a supportive community behind them. Visit https://www.facebook.com/lighthousefisheriesofflamborough/?locale=en_GB to find out more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad