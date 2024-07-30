Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Argentinian steakhouse Gaucho is celebrating its 30th birthday, marking three decades of exceptional dining in locations across the UK.

To celebrate the milestone, Gaucho launched an exclusive menu in July named Legacy, which paid homage to its history, priced at only £30 for three courses.

Gaucho launched its first restaurant in London Piccadilly in 1994, and has since gone on to open further venues across London, as well as Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Cardiff and Leeds.

I visited Gaucho Newcastle to try its Legacy menu for myself, and was satisfied with the meals, wine offerings and impeccable service.

The Legacy menu includes legendary dishes from Gaucho’s past, and included the year they were first introduced, which was a nice touch for those interested in not only the food but the history of the steakhouse.

For the starter, I chose the Ecuadorian Ceviche, which was first introduced in 2012. The dish was prawn-based, which were cooked in leche de tigre with avocado, red onion and coriander. It was a refreshing dish, and the prawns and the avocado perfectly complemented one another.

For the main course, I of course had to choose one of the steak options on the menu, as steak is one of the main staples of Gaucho. I chose the Churrasco Cuadril 200G, which was part of the original menu in 1994. I asked for it to be cooked rare, and it was delicious. It tasted slightly smokier than the steak I had previously tried at Gaucho, but it was still very tasty and easy to slice.

Finally for my dessert, I had the most delicious pancakes I have ever tasted. I chose the Dulce De Leche Pancakes, first introduced in 2005. The pancakes were caramel, served with a banana split ice cream, walnuts and dulce de leche sauce. It was very sweet, and the perfect dish to end the three course meal.

The service as always was exceptional, as Gaucho has knowledgeable and attentive staff who ensure you are properly looked after during your visit.

Martin Williams, Gaucho CEO, says: "For three decades, diners have celebrated seminal moments in their careers and personal lives at Gaucho, as we have brought the vibrant flavours and rich culinary traditions of Argentina and Latin America to the UK. As we celebrate this milestone, we are excited to reintroduce some of our most loved dishes, offering our guests a nostalgic flavour of our journey. This anniversary menu is not just a tribute to our past but a celebration of our continued success as the UK’s favourite premium dining restaurant group."

Gaucho’s Legacy menu ends on Wednesday, July 31, but I would highly recommend a visit to the Argentinian steakhouse to try any of its high quality and delicious dishes.