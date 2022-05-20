GEO, which now occupies the town's Bethel Mission chapel on Sandside, had been met with excitement online ahead of opening.
George Baker-Davis, 25, has transformed the vacant site into a sophisticated cocktail bar and kitchen that features artwork, elegant seating arrangements and a mirror-backed bar.
Promising a "city vibe" at the seaside, GEO's Art Deco furnishings recreate the luxurious and carefree grandeur of high society during the Roaring Twenties.
Mr Baker-Davis said: "People have seen what is going on in the cities and they want to experience it here." GEO will offer an eclectic mix of cocktails and food with menus that change as the day turns to night.
Guests will be able to choose from all-day brunch and iced tea with sharing platters, burgers and small plates available in the evening.
Mr Baker-Davis is the grandson of the well-established Scarborough family, the Marshalls.
His mother, Tamra, runs Oliver's on the Mount café and grandfather Henry Marshall's name continues to adorn an amusement arcade on Foreshore Road – part of a leisure and entertainment empire first founded in the 1960s.
