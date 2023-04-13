German Doner Kebab’s new restaurant at 80 Newborough, between Trespass and the PDSA charity shop, opened with its fast-casual dining experience on Wednesday April 12.

Daniel Bunce, German Doner Kebab’s global chief operating officer, said: “We’re delighted to officially open and bring the unique German Doner Kebab experience to Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our game-changing kebabs are revolutionising the kebab in the UK and we are excited to be bringing a new fast-casual dining experience to the resort town, offering great tasting fresh food in a relaxed and modern setting.”

German Doner Kebab has opened its doors for the first time.

The new restaurant is opposite Marks & Spencer and occupies what was a vacant unit that previously housed Greenwoods Menswear – which closed in 2019.

Plans for the store were approved by the now-defunct Scarborough Council in October last year and it has now opened seven months later, creating 40 new jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

German Doner Kebab said it will offer its customers in Scarborough a dine-in experience, takeaway, click and collect and delivery.

It will be open between 11am and 11pm seven days a week.

The latest restaurant in Scarborough is the brand’s 128th site in the UK as it continues to expand to new locations across the country.