Today, Monday 23rd September, McDonald’s is dishing out a delectable deal.

For one day only, six Chicken McNuggets® is 50 per cent off the usual price, available for just £1.39, exclusively via the McDonald’s App.

Customers can enjoy the classic crispy coated chicken bites with either a smoky barbeque sauce or flavourful sweet and sour sauce for less this Monday.

Get McNuggets for 50% off this Monday, only at McDonald’s.

Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of these deals by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. The scheme means every penny spent equals one Rewards point, so this week’s offer gets you 139 points when picking up six Chicken McNuggets®.

There is also an option for customers to donate the cash equivalent of their points to BBC Children in Need, FareShare and Ronald McDonald House Charities to support the company’s commitment to funding and supporting youth work, alongside reducing food poverty and waste in the UK.

And that’s not all for a Monday. The McDonald’s MONOPOLY game promotion is just the thing to banish the Monday blues with the introduction of Mayfair Monday. With Mayfair Monday, each Monday throughout the duration of the game (excluding October 14th), a ‘£20k instant cash prize’ is guaranteed to be won via the app. It couldn’t be easier – for a chance to win you simply peel on pack, then peel again in the McDonald’s app on a Monday - any time of the day. Don’t just peel good, peel great, with Mayfair Monday!

All deals are exclusively available on the McDonald’s App and customers can start earning points on all orders by downloading via Google Play or the Apple App Store here, signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.