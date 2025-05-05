Great food, great value at The View, Delmont hotel, Scarborough

Head chef at The View, Delmont hotel, is Chris Hobson

One of the newest restaurants on the scene is The View restaurant at the Delmont hotel on Scarborough’s north side.

It takes its name from the panorama from its windows – stretching across the SeaLife Centre and to Scalby Mills one way and to the castle and its headland on the other.

The View was relaunched two months ago as part of a multi-thousand pounds refurbishment of the family-run hotel by its new owners Matthew and Tyfanwy Scott.

Head chef Chris Hobson was recruited to bring his philosophy – fresh and local – to the menu.

Matt and Tyf Scott own and run the Delmont hotel on the north side of Scarborough

My guest and myself were made to feel at ‘home’ with the best seats in the house – a window seat with the views mentioned at the top of the piece.

The menu is seasonally selected and includes meat dishes and vegetarian options. Main's choice includes slow-ooked Sykes House Farm beef short rib with beetroot puree, truffle mashed potatoes and beef marrow gravy – £16.95.

Succulent chicken supreme marinated with Nduja.served with Garlic sauteed potatoes, seasonal leaves and herbed yoghurt – £13.95.

The View's gourmet burger, two 3oz Sykes House Farm chuck steak burgers, melted Yorkshire cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato in a toasted brioche bun with relish on the side and homemade chips.

A gluten-free version of all dishes is available.

Veggie options are Yorkshire tortiglioni – pasta cooked with Yorkshire peas, garlic, pesto, lemon and Yorkshire cows’ curd, £10 and baked spiced aubergine, with Beetroot, sweet potato fondant, toasted pistachios, finished with juniper gravy, £11.95

Both Rebecca and I chose traditional fish and chips – that’s beer- battered fish, served with homemade chips, pea puree and homemade tartar sauce.

It is one of the meals that will be served year-round. To paraphrase Chris, you cannot have a restaurant at the seaside and not serve fish and chips.

Simple it may sound – but Chris’ fish and chips must be among the best in town – the batter was crispy, the fish soft and flaky, the chips chunky, a pea puree soft and tasty and a sauce smooth and tart.

At £12.75, the order does not break the bank.

We both forwent starters because we had determined to sample dessert.

Had we not, we could have had soup, £6; sticky chicken wings, £6.75 and Yorkshire charcuterie sharing board, £10.

Sweets include warm chocolate brownie, topped with chocolate mousse, white chocolate sauce and homemade hazelnut ice cream £6; homemade cheesecake, £5 and selection of Cryer & Stott’s Yorkshire cheeses, served with fruit, pickles and oat cakes, £10.50 per person.

We opted for a mix of ice cream and sorbet – vanilla ice cream and lemon sorbet for Rebecca and chocolate ice cream and blackcurrant sorbet for me, from £3.75.

The service was friendly, attentive and professional.

With drinks, our bill was less than £47 – that is exceptionable value.