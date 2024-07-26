Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greggs has launched a brand-new bake - the Katsu Chicken Bake

The bakery chain has also launched brand-new pizza sharing boxes

The launches are part of Greggs new summer menu items

Iconic bakery chain Greggs has announced a brand-new bake which will be available in Greggs shops across the UK from Wednesday, July 25.

The news comes as Greggs launches its summer menu, which includes the new bake as well as brand-new pizza sharing boxes.

The new bake puts a pastry twist on the beloved dish Katsu Chicken. Combining delicious chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired Katsu style curry sauce, with spiced puff pastry - the Katsu Chicken bake is sure to be an instant hit with Greggs fans.

The Katsu Chicken Bake, which consists of 444 calories, will be priced at £2 and will also be available as part of the savoury bake deal, which starts from £2.85.

Greggs said “If our local chippy has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t go wrong with adding a bit of curry sauce to spice things up.

“Filled with deliciously tender chicken breast in a Japanese-inspired katsu style curry sauce, our Katsu Chicken Bake is topped with a perfectly spiced crumb to give you more “mmm” in each mouthful.

“Forget chips and rice – we think that our famously flakey puff pastry deserves a chance at being paired with this tasty liquid gold. If filling your favourite food with curry sauce is wrong – we don’t want to be right.”

Alongside the Katsu Chicken Bake launch, Greggs is also bringing out four slice Pizza Sharing Boxes, available in a range of toppings including; Classic Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, fiery Pepperoni Hot Shot and Spicy Veg - with the option to also have half and half of different toppings.

The brand-new pizza sharing boxes will start from £6.50 per box.

All of the new summer menu items will be available in Greggs shops, as well as through delivery via Just East and Uber Eats.