Hotel head chef Christian helps Scarborough's Palm Court Hotel earn coveted AA culinary excellence rosette

Head chef Christian Lovering who has led the Palm Court to culinary excellence

Christian has worked at the hotel in St Nicholas Cliff, Scarborough, for three years, starting as sous chef, and was appointed to the post of head chef earlier this year.

He was inspired to rattle those pots and pans after a visit with his mum Jo to the Conservatory cafe in Newborough, Scarborough.

"The food was amazing. From then on I just wanted to cook good food and food I enjoy eating.

Head chef Christian Lovering, general manager Steve Pratt and chef Mike Stead with their AA culinary excellence award

"I studied cookery at school, went to college and here I am today,” said Christian, who went to George Pindar School in Eastfield and then studied at what was Yorkshire Coast College – the alma mater of celebrity chef James Martin and Michelin-star restaurant owners and chefs Andrew Pern and James MacKenzie.

"I always knew I wanted to be a chef and have just stuck at it,” he said.

He worked at the Weston Hotel, Esplanade, and at an American diner before arriving at the Palm Court.

With the owners, his kitchen team, including Mike Stead, who has worked at the hotel for 44 years, Christian has devised the menus. "I mix playing it safe and throw in a few out-there ideas, take a few risks,” he said.

"Living by the sea, I like to put fish on the menu and, personally, I like fish but you also have to think about what the clientele want to eat. At the heart of all the menus is good food, done really well.”

Mike, whose wife Dawn is assistant catering manager at Scarborough Hospital, does everything from making tea to masterminding the desserts, cakes and pastries.

He is learning new things from Christian who in turn is benefitting from Mike’s experience. “Working together is brilliant,” said Mike who met Dawn when she was a student and working at the Palm Court as a waitress.

"He has a mound of knowledge for me,” said Christian. “I have learned lots of practical things like how to organise my days and plan ahead,” said Christian.

General manager Steve Pratt said: “Christian is proud of his food and proud of what he does.”

The Palm Court’s restaurant and lounge are open to non-residents and it has launched a ‘little people’ menu. It has built a reputation for its afternoon teas and the festive version is on sale now until January 2. Its festive lunch and dinner menus are also being served.

