Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery wins gold award in worldwide competition

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery is celebrating its success in a prestigious world whisky competition.

Spirit of Yorkshire’s Filey Bay Peated Finish #3 was awarded a gold medal in the Other Single Malt Whisk(e)y category at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), with a score of 93/100.

Of the results, Spirit of Yorkshire’s Co-founder and MD, David Thompson, said: “The San Francisco World Spirits Competition is the oldest and largest competition of its kind and sets the industry standard for excellence. Medal winners range from globally renowned distilleries to rising small-batch producers like Spirit of Yorkshire.

“We’re delighted and proud to be the only English whisky of the 14 gold medalists and to win our first SFWSC gold with this special whisky that brings a taste of the west coast of Scotland to the east coast of Yorkshire.”

1Filey Bay Brand Ambassador Amy Teasdale with the award-winning whisky

Characterised by a subtle sweet smokiness with coastal, citrus and caramel notes, Filey Bay Peated Finish #3 is made from field to bottle with 100% homegrown, regeneratively farmed barley and farm-sourced water.

The SFWSC is organised by The Tasting Alliance and judging took place last month. Awards are granted on a merit basis, recognising only those spirits that meet the highest standards of quality. Each entry is carefully evaluated by expert judges within a peer group of similar products, ensuring a fair and rigorous assessment.

Filey Bay Peated Finish Batch #3, 46% ABV, costs £65 and is available from the distillery shop, online at spiritofyorkshire.com and from selected specialist retailers nationwide.

Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is one of only a handful of distilleries worldwide to grow all the barley for its whisky production.