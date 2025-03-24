Hunmanby whisky distillery wins gold at food and drink awards

The team at a Hunmanby-based whisky distillery is celebrating after one of its whiskies won a gold award in a prestigious national competition.

Filey Bay Flagship Single Malt Whisky won the accolade at the Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards which recognise and reward the best food and drink products that are sold in farm shops, delis and other specialist food retailers nationwide.

“Independent and specialist retailers are responsible for a large amount of our whisky’s sales, so it’s a real honour for Flagship to win a gold in this sector. It’s great news and will certainly be a talking point when we visit the Farm Shop & Deli show next month,” said Spirit of Yorkshire’s UK Sales Manager, Morgan McDermott.

The judging team included leading farm shop and deli retailers, top wholesaler buyers and industry experts. The feedback for Filey Bay Flagship included: “Superb product, exquisitely packaged, and delivers on the nose and in taste”, “A lovely, well packaged whisky. Excellent information on the box, and good use of the viewing window to view the product” and “I love everything about this. Attention to detail, story, taste. This brand will go from strength to strength.”

The judges assess all aspects of the product including the full value chain, branding and taste, ensuring products do not just deliver on taste, but are packaged to sell well in the specialist retail sector.

Commenting on the awards, Giorgio Rigali, Head of Communications, Exhibitions at William Reed said: “The Farm Shop & Deli Product Awards provide a platform that offers manufacturers the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from retailers and wholesalers across the farm shop & deli market.

"The volume of awards given out by our judges this year highlights the volume of new products looking to grow within the sector, but also the high quality – many of which will be on display at the Farm Shop & Deli Show this April in Birmingham.”

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery is exhibiting at the trade show with sister company, Wold Top Brewery. They are on stand N311. The show is at the NEC Birmingham from April 7 to 9.

Filey Bay Flagship, 46% vol, is a light, creamy and fruity whisky with notes of caramel, honey, citrus and vanilla.