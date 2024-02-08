Hunmanby's Spirit of Yorkshire distillery announces its first bottling of 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4, 46% vol, builds on the success of STR Finish Batch #3 which won Platinum in the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, gold in the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition and gold in the UK Spirits Master Awards.

Whisky director Joe Clark said: ”The key difference between Filey Bay STR Finish Batch #4 and previous batches is the increased time in cask, both ex-bourbon and STR.

"This release delivers much more red fruit and greater depth, showing clear development of both this style and our whisky as a whole.

Jenni Ashwood with Filey Bay STR Finish batch #4.

"This is partly down to the whisky being built around older stocks but also reflects the quality of these unique and beautiful casks.

“In terms of tasting notes, expect hints of summer berries, vanilla ice cream, orange chocolate, and toasted oak.

"The citrus and caramel notes from the ex-bourbon casks seamlessly intertwine with the red fruits of the STR ex-red wine casks, creating a complex yet approachable whisky.

"There's a sweet and oaky spiciness reminiscent of a fantastic glass of Spanish red wine that fans of our whisky batches will love."

STR stands for the Shaving, Toasting and Re-charring of red wine casks and is an advanced cask type pioneered by the late industry expert Dr Jim Swan.