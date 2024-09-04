Hunmanby's Wold Top Brewery to host German-themed Oktoberfest - here's what's going on

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
Buoyed by the sellout success of previous events, organisers Hunmanby’s Wold Top Brewery have released tickets for a third Oktoberfest event.

The event will take place at the brewery on September 28 – and visitors can expect a specially-brewed Oktoberfest beer, German food with a Yorkshire twist from Shoot the Bull and an Oompah Band.

Wold Top's brewing director Alex Balchin explained the rationale for this year's German-themed event.

"We had such good feedback from last year's event and our brewers were excited to have another opportunity to brew our Oktoberfest beer, Field Day, so we're repeating our German beer festival with a Yorkshire twist.

Wold Top Brewery's Field Day.Wold Top Brewery's Field Day.
Wold Top Brewery's Field Day.

"We're all really excited and it should be a fabulous, fun-filled afternoon and evening.

"Fancy dress is optional, but very much encouraged.”

Tickets for the event, which runs from 3pm to 11pm, cost £18 per person and include a pint or a soft drink.

Basic camping, caravan and motorhome pitches are available.

Book online https://bit.ly/WTOktoberfest or call 01723 892222.

