Top restaurants in the Bridlington area according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

IN PICTURES: 10 photos of the top restaurants in the Bridlington area according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top ten restaurants in and around Bridlington.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th May 2023, 09:00 BST

We also asked the AI technology to provide a with brief descriptions of why they are popular.

According to ChatGPTBridlington is a charming seaside town located in East Yorkshire, offering visitors stunning coastal views, a bustling harbor, beautiful beaches and a variety of attractions.

"These restaurants have gained popularity through positive customer reviews, consistent quality, friendly service, and unique offerings.”

These ten restaurants are just a few of the many great places to eat in Bridlington.

Fish and Chips at 149 is located on Marton Road, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "renowned for serving traditional fish and chips with high-quality ingredients and crispy batter."

Fish and Chips at 149 is located on Marton Road, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "renowned for serving traditional fish and chips with high-quality ingredients and crispy batter." Photo: Google Maps

The Lamp Restaurant is located in Bridlington's historic Old Town. According to ChatGPT it "Offers a varied menu with options including seafood, steak, and vegetarian dishes and is known for its tasty food.

The Lamp Restaurant is located in Bridlington's historic Old Town. According to ChatGPT it "Offers a varied menu with options including seafood, steak, and vegetarian dishes and is known for its tasty food. Photo: Claudia Bowes

Yips Chinese Restaurant is located on South Marine Drive, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "highly regarded for its extensive menu of high-quality Chinese cuisine and attentive service."

Yips Chinese Restaurant is located on South Marine Drive, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "highly regarded for its extensive menu of high-quality Chinese cuisine and attentive service." Photo: Google Maps

The Pack Horse Inn is located in Old Town, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "known for its cozy atmosphere, homemade comfort food, and friendly hospitality."

The Pack Horse Inn is located in Old Town, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "known for its cozy atmosphere, homemade comfort food, and friendly hospitality." Photo: Claudia Bowes

