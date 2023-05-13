IN PICTURES: 10 photos of the top restaurants in the Bridlington area according to AI chatbot ChatGPT

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to select the top ten restaurants in and around Bridlington.

We also asked the AI technology to provide a with brief descriptions of why they are popular.

According to ChatGPT “Bridlington is a charming seaside town located in East Yorkshire, offering visitors stunning coastal views, a bustling harbor, beautiful beaches and a variety of attractions.

"These restaurants have gained popularity through positive customer reviews, consistent quality, friendly service, and unique offerings.”

These ten restaurants are just a few of the many great places to eat in Bridlington.

Fish and Chips at 149 is located on Marton Road, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "renowned for serving traditional fish and chips with high-quality ingredients and crispy batter."

The Lamp Restaurant is located in Bridlington's historic Old Town. According to ChatGPT it "Offers a varied menu with options including seafood, steak, and vegetarian dishes and is known for its tasty food.

Yips Chinese Restaurant is located on South Marine Drive, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "highly regarded for its extensive menu of high-quality Chinese cuisine and attentive service."

The Pack Horse Inn is located in Old Town, Bridlington. According to ChatGPT it is "known for its cozy atmosphere, homemade comfort food, and friendly hospitality."