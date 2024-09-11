IN PICTURES: 16 of the best places to get a pint in Scarborough- as chosen by you

Whether it is a quaint pub or a quirky bar, Scarborough has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

A total of 44 pubs were voted for, however we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received three votes or more have been shown.

Special mentions who received two votes each include: The Frigate, The Belly Rub, Newcastle Packet, The Courtyard, The Valley Bar, The Commercial, Dickens Bar and Inn, The Rooftop, The Merchant Irish Bar and Firk Inn Pub.

Check out our list below!

1 . Scholar's Bar With 13 votes total, Scholar's Bar has been voted our reader's favourite place to get a pint in Scarborough. Scholar's Bar is located on Somerset Terrace. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Newlands Park Newlands Park has won 2nd place, with a total of 11 votes. The pub is located on Newlands Park Grove, Newlands Park Drive. Photo: Google Maps

3 . The Turk's Head The Turk's Head came in third with a total of 10 votes. It is located on Eastborough. Photo: Google Maps

4 . Craft Bar Craft Bar came in fourth with 6 votes total. The bar is located on Northway. Photo: Canva