Check out the photos below! Photo: Google Maps/Canva.placeholder image
Check out the photos below! Photo: Google Maps/Canva.

IN PICTURES: 16 of the best places to get a pint in Scarborough- as chosen by you

By Claudia Bowes
Published 11th Sep 2024, 16:41 BST
We asked our readers to tell us where their favourite place to get a pint in Scarborough is - here are the results!

Whether it is a quaint pub or a quirky bar, Scarborough has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.

A total of 44 pubs were voted for, however we could not fit them all on this list. Therefore only establishments that received three votes or more have been shown.

Special mentions who received two votes each include: The Frigate, The Belly Rub, Newcastle Packet, The Courtyard, The Valley Bar, The Commercial, Dickens Bar and Inn, The Rooftop, The Merchant Irish Bar and Firk Inn Pub.

Check out our list below!

With 13 votes total, Scholar's Bar has been voted our reader's favourite place to get a pint in Scarborough. Scholar's Bar is located on Somerset Terrace.

1. Scholar's Bar

With 13 votes total, Scholar's Bar has been voted our reader's favourite place to get a pint in Scarborough. Scholar's Bar is located on Somerset Terrace. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Newlands Park has won 2nd place, with a total of 11 votes. The pub is located on Newlands Park Grove, Newlands Park Drive.

2. Newlands Park

Newlands Park has won 2nd place, with a total of 11 votes. The pub is located on Newlands Park Grove, Newlands Park Drive. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Turk's Head came in third with a total of 10 votes. It is located on Eastborough.

3. The Turk's Head

The Turk's Head came in third with a total of 10 votes. It is located on Eastborough. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Craft Bar came in fourth with 6 votes total. The bar is located on Northway.

4. Craft Bar

Craft Bar came in fourth with 6 votes total. The bar is located on Northway. Photo: Canva

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice