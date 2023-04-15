IN PICTURES: 21 photos of great nights out at Scarborough's Vivaz in 2010
Hairstyles and fashions may have changed over the years… but Vivaz was one of Scarborough’s most popular and last-remaining nightclubs.
By George Buksmann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST
Known for its on-stage competitions and shot girls, take a trip down memory lane to Vivaz on Huntriss Row, which closed in 2015, from various nights out in 2010. See if you can spot anyone you know, or yourself in these photographs!
