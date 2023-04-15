News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
12 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
13 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
14 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
14 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
15 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
Who can you spot partying and drinking in these photos at Vivaz?Who can you spot partying and drinking in these photos at Vivaz?
Who can you spot partying and drinking in these photos at Vivaz?

IN PICTURES: 21 photos of great nights out at Scarborough's Vivaz in 2010

Hairstyles and fashions may have changed over the years… but Vivaz was one of Scarborough’s most popular and last-remaining nightclubs.

By George Buksmann
Published 15th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

Known for its on-stage competitions and shot girls, take a trip down memory lane to Vivaz on Huntriss Row, which closed in 2015, from various nights out in 2010. See if you can spot anyone you know, or yourself in these photographs!

Vivaz's bar staff Tom, Drea, Kim and Emma.

1. Vibrant Vivaz

Vivaz's bar staff Tom, Drea, Kim and Emma. Photo: Colin Grundy

Photo Sales
Joe, Zoe and Tom.

2. Vibrant Vivaz

Joe, Zoe and Tom. Photo: Colin Grundy

Photo Sales
Natalie, Amy, Christian and Ray out for drinks.

3. Vibrant Vivaz

Natalie, Amy, Christian and Ray out for drinks. Photo: Colin Grundy

Photo Sales
Sam, Josh, Roberto and George party away.

4. Vibrant Vivaz

Sam, Josh, Roberto and George party away. Photo: Colin Grundy

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Scarborough