IN PICTURES: 22 photos from Scarborough's pubs, clubs and bars to take you back to a Big Night Out in 2009

The hairstyles may have changed in the past 14 years, the fashions have definitely changed and some of Scarborough’s beloved venues have changed too.

By George Buksmann
2 hours ago

We have taken a dip into The Scarborough News’ retro archive to nights out in 2009, so take a step back in time and enjoy these memories. See if you can spot anyone you know … or yourself in these photographs!

1. Big Night Out

Who do you recognise on this night out in 2009?

Photo: Contributed

2. Big Night Out

Doug, Adam and John from Chesterfield, Neil from Scarborough and James from Mansfield all out to celebrate John's birthday.

Photo: Contributed

3. Big Night Out

Tim, Nick, and Tony head to Scholars for a few pints.

Photo: Contributed

4. Big Night Out

Carol, Gemma, Michelle, Gemma and Kerry enjoy a staff night out.

Photo: Contributed

