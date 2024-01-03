Here is a selection of places in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington to try a vegan meal this ‘Veganuary’, as chosen by Google reviews.
If you are looking to try something new this Veganuary, the Yorkshire coast is the place to be.
Check out the images below!
1. Top vegan friendly places on the Yorkshire coast
The Nut and Nettle is located within the Queens, located on High Street, Old Town, Bridlington. One Google Review said: "Absolutely gorgeous food, friendly staff and lovely atmosphere. We had breakfast, but there were gorgeous looking cakes on offer too. We will travel back to Bridlington just so we can visit again!" Photo: Claudia Bowes
2. Top vegan friendly places on the Yorkshire coast
Sha-Ka Coffee House & Eatery is located on York Place, Scarborough. One Google review said: "Stumbled upon this gem whilst trying to find good vegan food in the area. We were met by a welcoming reception and made to feel very comfortable in their cosy restaurant. I would strongly recommend going here for a fresh, hearty meal for very reasonable prices! There is genuinely nothing I can fault, even if I tried!" Photo: Google Maps
3. Top vegan friendly places on the Yorkshire coast
Mr Cooper's Coffee House is located on Church Street, Whitby. One Google review said: "Best coffee and cafe food in Whitby by far. Incredible service great food. Won’t go anywhere else now. Lots of vegan treats!" Photo: Google Maps
4. Top vegan friendly places on the Yorkshire coast
Manchot Tapas Bar & Restaurant is located on Manor Street, Bridlington. One Google review said: "We had a gorgeous, light lunch yesterday. Manchot really stands out in central Bridlington with modern decor and a menu which caters for veggies and vegans too. We enjoyed the sharing plates and the coffee was really decent too. We will be back!" Photo: Google Maps