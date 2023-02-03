News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 28 photos from Scarborough's pubs, clubs and bars to take you back to a Big Night Out in 2005

The hairstyles might have changed in the past 18 years, the fashions have definitely changed and some of Scarborough’s beloved venues have changed too.

By George Buksmann
3 minutes ago

We have taken a dip into The Scarborough News’ retro archive to nights out in 2005, so take a step back in time and enjoy these memories.

A small number of these picture descriptions are incomplete, see if you can spot anyone you know … or yourself in these photographs!

1. Big Night Out

Katya, Danny, Naomi, Lynsey and Scott having a few midweek drinks.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

2. Big Night Out

Donna, Sam and Sian having a girl's night out around Scarborough.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

3. Big Night Out

Lynsey, Naomi and Katya enjoying a night out watching the football.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

4. Big Night Out

Claire, Paula, Lesley-Anne, Jonno and Danny celebrate Lesley-Anne's birthday in Scarborough.

Photo: Andrew Higgins

Scarborough