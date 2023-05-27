News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Who can you spot partying and drinking in these photos at Blue Lounge?

IN PICTURES: 28 photos of great nights out at Blue Lounge in Scarborough over the years

You may have been a regular or just popped in on the occasional Friday night… but Blue Lounge was one of Scarborough’s most popular venues.
By George Buksmann
Published 27th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Now known as Sanctuary Bar, the St Nicholas Street venue underwent a £300,000 refurbishment when it reopened in 2018.

Take a trip down memory lane to Blue Lounge from various nights across the years and see if you can spot anyone you know, or yourself in these photographs!

Joanna and Sarah.

1. Bubbly Blue Lounge

Joanna and Sarah. Photo: Colin Grundy

Tommy, Jono, Oli, Roger and Johnnie.

2. Bubbly Blue Lounge

Tommy, Jono, Oli, Roger and Johnnie. Photo: Colin Grundy

Cassie, Libby and Rachel.

3. Bubbly Blue Lounge

Cassie, Libby and Rachel. Photo: Colin Grundy

Lauren and Mel.

4. Bubbly Blue Lounge

Lauren and Mel. Photo: Colin Grundy

