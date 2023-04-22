News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: 32 photos of great nights out at Klosters in Scarborough over the years

You may have been a regular or just popped in on the occasional Friday night… but Klosters was one of Scarborough’s most popular bars.

By George Buksmann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

A staple of the town’s night out scene for 15 years on York Place between 2002 and 2016, it was most closely associated with venue manager and partner Mo Stevenson.

Take a trip down memory lane to Klosters from various nights across the years and see if you can spot anyone you know, or yourself in these photographs!

James, Darren and Jack.

1. Killer Klosters

James, Darren and Jack. Photo: Colin Grundy

Alan, Glen and Chris.

2. Killer Klosters

Alan, Glen and Chris. Photo: Colin Grundy

Kate, Sara and Mez.

3. Killer Klosters

Kate, Sara and Mez. Photo: Colin Grundy

Danny, James and Tashken.

4. Killer Klosters

Danny, James and Tashken. Photo: Colin Grundy

