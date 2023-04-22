IN PICTURES: 32 photos of great nights out at Klosters in Scarborough over the years
You may have been a regular or just popped in on the occasional Friday night… but Klosters was one of Scarborough’s most popular bars.
By George Buksmann
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 07:30 BST
A staple of the town’s night out scene for 15 years on York Place between 2002 and 2016, it was most closely associated with venue manager and partner Mo Stevenson.
Take a trip down memory lane to Klosters from various nights across the years and see if you can spot anyone you know, or yourself in these photographs!
Page 1 of 8