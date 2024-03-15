IN PICTURES: A World of ‘Flavours’ launches at Saint Catherine’s Hospice

A fabulous new bistro launching on Wednesday March 27 is just one of the latest developments at Saint Catherine’s Hospice.
By Louise French
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:20 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2024, 14:55 GMT
An example of the tasty treats that will be on the menu
An example of the tasty treats that will be on the menu

The bistro, ‘Flavours’, will be open to the public and will help raise much needed income to run the hospice services whilst also offering a welcoming meeting space and delicious food.

At the helm of the new venture is Head Chef Jon Smith, whose food has been creating a stir and receiving excellent reviews during his nine years in charge at The Plough in Scalby Village, and formerly in his restaurant ‘Peppers’ in Scarborough.

Mr Smith said: “I decided to join Saint Catherine’s because I was ready for a new challenge and it’s not often as a chef you get the chance to do what you love but also find a way to give something back to a local community and a fabulous cause.

Staff raise a toast at the new bistro. All photos taken by Richard Ponter.
Staff raise a toast at the new bistro. All photos taken by Richard Ponter.

“The idea behind Flavours is to create a hub where the community can come and eat really good food in a vibrant and informal setting.”

Initially Flavours will only be open during the week from 9am-4pm but once established there are plans to open evenings and weekends.

The Mediterranean inspired space, seating up to 50, will also be available for private functions.

The menu will change regularly and will offer breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea with dishes from around the world featuring throughout.

Lady Middleton opens the Bistro
Lady Middleton opens the Bistro

Mr Smith said: “There will be global flavours – Mexican, Moroccan and lots of Asian inspiration, including world breakfast specials changing regularly as well as traditional British and European.

“For lunches there’s a strong emphasis on healthy meals such as nourish bowls and daily salads but for anyone with a sweet tooth don’t panic … our Afternoon Teas will showcase delicious cakes and patisserie all made fresh on the premises.”

