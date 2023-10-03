IN PICTURES: Check out this Bridlington Greek Taverna for sale for less than £50,000 - could it change your life?

News you can trust since 1882
Check out this Greek Taverna business for sale in Bridlington for less than £50,000 - could it be your next adventure?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:44 BST

This Greek Taverna restaurant is located in the heart of Bridlington on Marlborough Terrace.

The premises include a small terrace, open plan restaurant, bar and catering kitchen.

It has a superb location, just steps from the Esplanade, Pavilion and beach Promenade, and Bridlington’s bustling town centre..

The business is for sale on Zoopla for £30,000.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/64148418/?search_identifier=69fcf994d484192d82d5ef5d5a26ab2e for more information.

Check out the images below.

This fully equipped licensed seaside restaurant in Bridlington has a spacious dining area that can seat 50 covers.

This fully equipped licensed seaside restaurant in Bridlington has a spacious dining area that can seat 50 covers. Photo: Zoopla

The premises is at the busiest footfall point in Bridlington, adjacent to famous Jerome’s Pavilion and the seafront.

The premises is at the busiest footfall point in Bridlington, adjacent to famous Jerome’s Pavilion and the seafront. Photo: Google Maps

The bar is well-equipped, including an espresso machine, and comes well-stocked with alcohol.

The bar is well-equipped, including an espresso machine, and comes well-stocked with alcohol. Photo: Zoopla

The atmosphere in the dinning room is vibrant, cozy and intimate with the beautiful decor.

The atmosphere in the dinning room is vibrant, cozy and intimate with the beautiful decor. Photo: Zoopla

