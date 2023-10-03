IN PICTURES: Check out this Bridlington Greek Taverna for sale for less than £50,000 - could it change your life?
If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has recently added to the market.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 11:33 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 11:44 BST
This Greek Taverna restaurant is located in the heart of Bridlington on Marlborough Terrace.
The premises include a small terrace, open plan restaurant, bar and catering kitchen.
It has a superb location, just steps from the Esplanade, Pavilion and beach Promenade, and Bridlington’s bustling town centre..
The business is for sale on Zoopla for £30,000.
