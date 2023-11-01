News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Check out this popular Whitby cocktail bar that is currently for sale- could it change your life?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which is currently for sale.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 11:44 GMT

Macy Brown’s is a cocktail bar and restaurant situated in a prime location on New Quay Road in Whitby.

The business opened in 2021 and is well known for it’s high-end cocktails as well as serving breakfast, lunch and evening meals.

It has 80 covers in total with a stunning outside terrace that is perfect for customers wanted to catch the summer sun.

It is currently for sale with Parker Barras for £250,000. Visit the Zoopla website for more information.

Check out the images below.

